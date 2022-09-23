CMSD lays down the rules for K-8 students at events

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rules have changed at the Columbus High football field.

Here is what you need to know before you go.

Kindergarten students through 8th grade must be with an adult at school events. Children will not be allowed to attend events like football games if they are without a grown-up. Children must remain with the adult at all times. In fact, unescorted students in K-8 will be escorted from school events. High school-age siblings will not count as a student’s guardian.

In a statement Thursday, the Columbus Municipal School District also asked everyone who attends ballgames to remain in the stands unless they are making a trip to the restroom or the concession stands. The statement highlights safety and security as the priority.

These rules will be in effect at all future school events in the Columbus Municipal School District.

