CMSD plans to host community meeting for input on modified calendar

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After much discussion at its meetings, the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Municipal School district is inviting parents and the community to add their input about a proposed modified school calendar.

The 2023-2024 school year could look different for Columbus City Schools. And the school board wants to know what parents think.

Columbus Municipal School District Interim superintendent Dennis Dupree said the proposed modified calendar would allow students to catch up where they maybe fall behind, a couple of times throughout the year.

“When the pandemic came we had a traditional way of teaching students so when you look at it we are still trying to catch up and have students trying to catch up in academics,” said Dupree.

While the school district hasn’t made a final decision, some parents have concerns.

Dupree said he and the board want to hear what those concerns are.

“We don’t have all the answers and we want parents to have input in what we do and we also want to give them the information that we have so they can be knowledgeable about what we are trying to do and we know we won’t have 100% on board but we still want to to work our best to make sure parents understand the reason behind trying to do a modified calendar versus the old traditional calendar,” said Dupree.

And he wants parents and residents to know that they will be heard.

“I just want parents to know that we will listen to every question and we might not have the answer to every question that will be asked but we will come back and research whatever it is we need to research if there is a question we aren’t prepared to answer it off the top but we want every parent to be heard if we don’t have an answer already we will come back and research and try to get to that question but we want every parent to be heard,” said Dupree.

The meeting will be held tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium at Joe Cook Elementary.

