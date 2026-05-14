CMSD releases statement regarding school officer’s arrest

A School Security Officer in the Columbus Municipal School District has been arrested.

In a statement released this morning, district officials said they are aware of the arrest earlier this week, and in line with district handbook procedures, administrators are conducting an investigation.

The district would not identify the officer or which school he works at.

Published reports said he was arrested in Lafayette County. WCBI has not independently confirmed that. We are waiting on word from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Citing it as a personnel matter, CMSD said it will not be providing additional comments at this time.

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