CMSD Student walkout rumors create buzz on social media

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A potential school walkout is creating a buzz in the hallways and on social media.

A source reached out to WCBI news, saying students at Columbus Municipal School District planned to walk out on April 28 in response to the alleged firing of a teacher and the cutting of particular programs at the high school and middle school levels.

WCBI then reached out to a school administrator, who described the walkout as a prank.

The school released a statement on social media saying, “We are aware of the circulating post suggesting a potential student walkout. Please be assured that we have taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all students and staff. We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our school community. Thank you for your attention and support.”

At this time, there has not been a reported walkout.

