CMSD Superintendent explains why new school bond is needed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Nearly every campus in the Columbus Municipal School District is in need of some changes to help improve student learning and student safety.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Stanley Ellis said it’s going to take the help of the city’s voters to make those improvements a reality.

“The school bond is a 36-million-dollar bond that is set aside to focus on facility upgrades. We are looking to focus on things like safety, security, academics, and our sportsplex. When we talk about the safety part of it, those are things that might not be seen with the naked eye,” said Ellis

And while some of those needs may be unseen, Ellis believes the benefits that come with the upgrades will be able to be seen for years to come..

“I think it is going to be a win win for all of the stakeholders which is the school and the community. Just think about it, if you walk into an environment that is inviting, you will feel a certain way. So, we want to make sure our students are in an environment that is conducive to student learning.”

House bill 1341 was passed to allow children of active-duty service members to attend any public school in the state.

Ellis said the passing of this bill will also be very helpful in improving the Columbus School District.

“This is a military town because we have an air force base here, and the CMSD has a very good relationship with the air base. We are looking to strengthen that relationship, and to continue to build upon the foundations we already have. We are going to do whatever it takes to support military families, just as we are now,” said Ellis.

House bill 1341 gives military families choices they didn’t have before.

“It is going to give them options and choices, we want to make sure that we are a valuable district, but at the same time, we want to make sure that they have a choice,” said Ellis

Ellis said the school bond will be completed in 3 phases,

City voters will head to the polls to decide the school bond on Tuesday May 14th.

It will require a 60 percent majority to pass.

