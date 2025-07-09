Woman in jail on $2 million bond for murder in Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County woman is in jail on a $2 million bond, charged with the murder of a Verona woman.

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said 34-year-old Ashley Kuante Gray was charged in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Iesha Listenbee.

Chief Nunn said Gray allegedly shot Listenbee on Sunday afternoon, July 6, in front of Listenbee’s house, on Arizona Drive.

Gray was arrested a short time later and was charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Verona Police or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

Investigators are not releasing details about what led up to the fatal shooting.

