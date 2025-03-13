CMSD to host community meeting for plans of restructure next year

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – Taking the next steps.

This evening, on March 13, Columbus Municipal School District will host a community meeting about their restructuring plans for the upcoming school year.

The first on the list is the closure of Franklin Elementary.

The students will be moved to other schools in the district next school year.

The superintendent, Dr. Stanley Ellis, will go into more detail about what that means for the community at the meeting.

“By 2027, we’re going to go grade span, so that’s keeping in line with our strategic plan but also keeping in line with the fact that we’re losing students, so this is going to allow us to maximize the staff that we have. Still have the same number of teachers, but we’ll have all those teachers in one place,” said Ellis.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., this evening at the Sim Scott Center.

The second phase of the plan is for all 5th and 6th graders in the district to attend Hunt Intermediate School in the 2025-2026 school year.

