Coastal Alabama town closes beaches over coronavirus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s largest coastal city is closing its public beaches because of the coronavirus threat.

Throngs of college students have been gathering on beaches in Baldwin County this week after Florida shut down its restaurants and nightclubs.

Orange Beach officials say they’re seeing the most spring break visitors in three years, with hundreds of young people gathered in large crowds despite social distancing guidelines. So Gulf Shores announced Thursday that it’s closing all public beaches until April 6.

Mayor Robert Craft says the crowds are ignoring pleas aimed at helping stem the spread of the virus.

