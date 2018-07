CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop leads to a cocaine bust in Clay County.

Willie Randle, Jr., 43, was pulled over by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit on Tom Bayne Street Wednesday.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says about 4 grams of powder cocaine was seized from the vehicle.

The case is still being investigated with the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Randle’s bond is set at $5,000.