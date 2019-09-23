Coffee shops are dishing out new and popular fall flavors

When the season gets colder, people trade in their average cup of Joe for something a bit more trendy.

LOWNDES/OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday marked the first day of fall.

Even though we are waiting for cooler temperatures, coffee shops are dishing out new and popular fall drinks.

Josiah Andrews works as a barista at Coffee House on 5th.

He said during this time of year customers tend to come for one flavor.

“People start ordering more hot drinks, more fall-style of drinks..pumpkin spice and those sorts of things get really popular, ” said Andrews.

Pumpkin spice is rated as a top beverage.

With the increase in business, coffee shops can see sales go up 20% more than in the summer time.

However, 929 Coffee House is doing things a bit different.

“We actually like to wait a little bit later to bring out our pumpkin spice. We usually do it around November. We wait till like a little bit later because everyone is doing pumpkin spice right now, “said barista Mylo King.

King said he and other baristas use those months to create and test new recipes.

“We have so many other ideas for drinks that we’ll like to get to out. None of our drinks stay around for too long, we like to make it super limited. We make people miss it then come in and get it, “said King.

If a flavor gets crowd approval, it’s added to the fall menu.

“It’s just to bring something new out there. Like everybody had your iced mocha or your iced caramel latte, but if we add something that has a different flavor, like your pumpkin spice that you can’t get year-round, it just brings something new to the table that they’re not going to get year-round, “said King.

Andrews and King agreed, fall is when coffee shops are able to discover better recipes and keep customers coming in.

“The location being downtown, when you get into the seasonal time, it definitely makes it way more fun,” said Andrews.

Both men added there are several new fall drink options at their locations.