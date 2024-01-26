Coffee with a Cop: MSU students get to know campus officers

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State Police started their day off with a cup of coffee and good conversations. Each department on the MSU campus was looking to host days with campus police officers.

Its goal is to build relationships between students and those who wear a badge.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy coffee along with donuts and other sweet treats.

Executive Director of Student and Athlete Development, Ann Carr, said providing these types of opportunities is the first step to having students trust in their officers.

“I think the students have to also continue to have that trust when they are in trouble they need to be able to call a police officer and if you are afraid to call the police officers then you are wasting valuable time for assistance. This gives them an opportunity to be able to reach out to those police officers because they do know that our campus officers do care for them and so this will alleviate that shortened time between calling them first – 911 or calling an officer first,” said Carr.

Carr said they were looking forward to doing more mingling and mixes with their campus law enforcement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X