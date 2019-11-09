Cold air from Siberia bringing record frigid temperatures

Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England. Parts of the Northeast were already hit with snow, with Erie, Pennsylvania seeing its first measurable snow of the season.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said Saturday that the weather service’s National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday. For example, Tuesday’s expected high of 23 degrees at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport would be a full 5 degrees lower than the record-low set in 1995, he said.

The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains on Sunday and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast. It will bring January-like temperatures to some locations that are experiencing temperatures up to 30 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Donofrio said the leading edge of the system will bring some snow this weekend and on Monday, which is Veterans Day. Although the snow is expected to taper off by Monday night, temperatures are forecast to keep falling.