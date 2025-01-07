Cold and dry for a few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Once the showers and storms cleared out Sunday night, Arctic air quickly moved in from the NW. It will be cold and dry for several days this week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Compared to 5/6PM last night, NE MS is approximately 30 degrees COLDER! Can we say BRRR? Temperatures will continue dropping through the night, towards overnight lows in the middle 20s. The gusty wind will also maintain into tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Because of the overnight gusts in wind, the wind chill temperatures will be in the teens. TIME TO BUNDLE UP! By the afternoon, some of the clouds will clear. High temperatures will work their way into the lower 40s. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Continuing to clear out more of the clouds, there will still be a few lingering but with plenty of sun. Highs return to the lower 40s. With a clearer sky, temperatures overnight are likely to fall into the teens/lower 20s! That is cold!

THURS/FRI: Moisture will be returning into our air space. With Arctic air already locked in place, there is a good chance for Mississippi to potentially see some wintery precipitation. Exactly what kind and how much cannot be given yet, as it is too soon. Check in regularly for updates on what to expect.