Cold as Ice Kreamery is scooping up smiles in a new storefront

And inside the pink door, homemade ice cream was being served, one scoop at a time.

Several years ago, Mary and her husband Lee started selling their homemade ice cream out of a food truck at festivals, events, and special occasions.

There weren’t any plans to expand to a storefront until late last year.

“The opportunity arose, and we just jumped on it. I contacted the landlord and said, ‘ Will this be available? ‘ and he said January first,” King said.

Since then, the King family has been busy, with help from friends, transforming the space. Customers can choose from twelve flavors in the store and a gift area. There is even a huge custom painting, by local artist Ashley Talton, featuring Elvis, and of course, ice cream.

“We just wanted it to be bright and fun and happy. You’re always happy when eating ice cream. Just wanted to pull something in that was bright and fun, and so she turned the painting into a cartoon picture,” she said.

Another big change, for years, Mary King and her family would make all the products at home; now, since they have opened their store, it is all made in the kitchen.