Cold Black Friday, warmer next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Behind Thanksgiving Day’s cold front, much colder air settles in for Friday.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing is expected, but despite lots of sun, highs will likely hold in the 40s all day. If you’re shopping, take heavier coats in case lines are long!

FRIDAY NIGHT: As the sky remains clear and winds calm, temperatures will bottom out in the middle and upper 20s for most spots.

WEEKEND: Expect a good deal of sun Saturday with highs near 60 degrees – a fantastic late fall day! Clouds will increase late Saturday into early Sunday, but the best chance of rain with this next system will be over south Mississippi. Clouds decrease Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A gradual warming trend is on tap for most of the week. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s start the week on Monday, but highs will be close to 70 degrees by next Thursday. Nights will remain cool in the 40s, but no major freeze is expected.