Cold & Breezy Blast For Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We start the week off with our coldest temperatures for this afternoon as we stay with breezy northwest winds. After a very cold Monday night, we look to warm back up starting on Tuesday.

TODAY: Beautiful blue skies are in the forecast for Monday! Unfortunately, the coldest temperatures of the week will take place today. Highs will only reach into the mid 40s, so even colder than Sunday was! We maintain breezy northwest winds as well. With wind gusts upwards of 25 mph at times, wind chill values will make temperatures feel like the low to mid 30s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Winds will thankfully die down by tonight, but temperatures will be down right frigid as we drop down into the low 20s area wide. Make sure to bundle up and drip those facets!

THIS WEEK: The high pressure filtering cold winds from the northwest will move off to the southeast towards The Gulf, and in turn, warmer southwest winds will help end this cold spell. Highs will reach the upper 50s Tuesday and close to 70 by Wednesday! Cloud cover will increase as well with rain chances returning on Thursday.