Cold Friday and Friday night ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Strong high pressure brings a cold day and night to end the week. Milder weather moves in over the weekend ahead of rain chances Sunday.

FRIDAY: Expect a sunny sky with afternoon highs struggling to reach the middle 40s. The morning breeze should lessen by afternoon as well.

FRIDAY NIGHT: With high pressure overhead, lows will still drop into the middle and possibly lower 20s area-wide – another very cold night!

WEEKEND: Some clouds will fill in Saturday, but the day stays dry and relatively pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the 50s. A disturbance brings a decent chance of locally heavy rain by Sunday afternoon & evening.

NEXT WEEK: A temporarily warmer pattern takes shape Monday and Tuesday ahead of a much stronger front. Morning rain is likely Monday, but it should dry out by afternoon. At least scattered showers and possibly a storm remain possible Tuesday before much colder weather follows in for Wednesday. Highs will likely touch 70 degrees Tuesday then struggle to reach the upper 40s Wednesday.