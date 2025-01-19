Cold front brings arctic blast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front has pushed through and is bringing us an arctic blast with bitterly cold temperatures starting Sunday. Winds will be breezy Sunday and Monday with wind chill values in the single digits possible. We’re watching a system that could possibly bring some wintry precipitation for Tuesday, so stay tuned for updates.

TONIGHT – The arctic blast of cold air begins to usher in tonight after a cold front that pushed through earlier today. Clouds linger with winds beginning to pick up through the overnight hours, so expect a COLD start for Sunday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s tonight.

SUNDAY – A big drop in temperatures in store for our Sunday with highs staying in the mid 30s! Expect a breezy day with winds picking up out of the NW at 10-20 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph, so with that wind chill factor added in it will feel bitterly cold throughout the day! Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens for Sunday night. Be sure to bundle up if you need to head outside!

NEXT WEEK – Cold and breezy conditions continue into early next week with single digit wind chill values possible by early Monday morning! There is a possibility of seeing some snow showers for Tuesday with any significant accumulation staying further to our South, however we could still see some light snow South of US-82. The one for sure thing is the dangerously cold conditions over the next few days, so remember your 4 P’s: Pets, pipes, plants, and people. Stay warm!