Cold Front Brings Cooler Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front moves through tonight and will bring big changes in our forecast! Much cooler temperatures to start out on Monday morning along with showers. With these cooler temperatures, there is a greater potential to see frost/freeze advisories for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

TONIGHT – Thick cloud coverage builds into the region as we head into the overnight hours just ahead of our cold front. The front will pass through overnight tonight and will bring us much cooler temperatures and rain to start out for our Monday morning.

TOMORROW – Overcast conditions along with some showers will stick around for the most part of Monday. It will be much cooler tomorrow with highs only climbing into the mid 50s, so be sure to have your jacket as you head out the door. Overnight lows will be pretty chilly for tomorrow night with most of us seeing lows into the low 40s.

HALLOWEEN – It will be pretty chilly to start out your Tuesday with morning lows into the upper 20s, so a greater possibility to see frost in the morning. Lots of morning clouds to start out your Halloween, but skies will begin to clear out by your lunchtime leaving us with lots of sunshine. Still pretty chilly for Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. If you have any Halloween plans, it will be a great evening for trick-or-treating, but be sure to bundle up as temperatures will cool off into the upper 20s.