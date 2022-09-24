Cold Front Draws Closer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front arrives tomorrow evening bringing all of the fall-like feels!

TONIGHT: Expect clouds to increase overnight with temperatures dropping to a low near 67. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible mainly after midnight ahead of the approaching cold front.

SUNDAY: The sunshine will return along with some clouds. A few showers and storms are possible in the morning. Daytime highs will peak in the the upper 80s!

NEXT WEEK: A more seasonal feel in temperature will carry us through next week. The week will consist of clear skies, dry air, and temperatures ranging through the upper 70s after Monday. Overnight lows will drop to the low 50s! Enjoy!