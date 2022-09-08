Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week.
FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
SATURDAY: Afternoon temperatures max out in the mid 80s as yet more chances for scattered thunderstorms linger around. Lows bottom out in the low 70s overnight.
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunday brings the last of the rain chances for a little while, with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front early next week puts highs in the low 80s while lows jump into the 50s. Clearing skies afterwards will help us climb steadily into the 90s by Thursday.