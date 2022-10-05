Cold front is on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up this week, with a cold front expected heading into the weekend. A few extra clouds may appear with the approaching front.

WEDNESDAY: Long story short, today will be almost exactly like the past two days of this week. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sky conditions remain mostly clear with a 0% chance for rain showers.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky conditions continue into this evening. The temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday is where temperatures will see a spike for this week. The last two days will have temperatures sitting in the middle 80s. Sky conditions will be mostly to partly clear. As the front approaches Friday, there will be an increase in the cloud coverage.

WEEKEND: The expected cold front is going to carry in some nice fall like air behind it. This will have our temperatures falling back into the middle 70s again. Overnight low temperatures also will head into the 40s.