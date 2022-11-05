Cold front next week sparks big change in temperatures

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs will drop from the 80s into the mid 50s by the end of next week, thanks in part to a robust cold front moving the the region overnight Friday. SUNDAY: Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s while plentiful cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers remains. Lows bottom out in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine makes a return for the first few days at the beginning of next week, which will allow highs to climb into the low 80s. A strong cold front Friday night will flip the script and knock afternoon temperatures down into the mid 50s. Lows will start out in the low 60s before cooling down into the mid 40s by the end of the week. Dry skies also prevail and no major rain chances are on the horizon for the next several days.