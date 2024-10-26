Cold front passing with mild week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s by the upcoming week. Conditions will be mostly sunny, but as a cold front moves through this morning, some spotty showers are possible North of US-82.

SATURDAY: It will be the warmest day of the weekend, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. There will be sunshine and some passing clouds. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. A cold front will push through Saturday morning, bringing in the potential for spotty showers, mostly towards the northern areas, closer to the Tennessee line. Overnight lows will stay mild, with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: It will be slightly cooler to end the weekend! It will be cloudier, with a high temperature in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some isolated showers still remain possible, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

UPCOMING WEEK: Comfortable warmth is expected, with highs in the mid-80s throughout the week. Clouds and sunshine are the main story, with rain chances returning just in time for Halloween. There is a chance of spotty showers throughout the day on Thursday. Stay updated throughout the week for more details, and be sure to keep this in mind for your Halloween plans!!