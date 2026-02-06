Cold Front will Drop Temps Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending the work week and starting the weekend off with nice conditions. Temperatures will drop for Saturday though due to a cold front.

FRIDAY: A nice day is ahead with a mostly clear sky overhead and highs headed to the 60s for the afternoon. A cold front will approach from the north this afternoon which will allow our temperatures to drop for Saturday, but no rain is accompanying this front. It will be breezy at times today with wind gusts up to 20 MPH possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: After the cold front moves through from the north, temperatures will be in the 30s overnight, for a cold start on Saturday.

WEEKEND: Saturday’s highs will only be in the 50s, but will be the coolest of the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures will be back into the 60s. Passing clouds will be likely throughout the day, but no rain chances until the middle of next week. Lows at night will be close if not below freezing.