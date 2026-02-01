Cold Once Again Sunday, Relief Is On The Way!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect tonight and through the morning hours on Sunday. One more very cold afternoon Sunday, before warmer temperatures usher in to start next week!

TONIGHT: Another extremely frigid night as we are looking at mostly clear skies and lows dropping down into the mid teens! Windy conditions will stay bringing wind chill values down into the single digits once again! Make sure to bundle up and protect yourself and neighbors, pets, pipes, and drip your faucets for this cold night.

SUNDAY: Cold temperatures once again to end the week as highs will improve slightly into the upper 30s. The best news we have is that the breezy conditions that have been a major contributor to our wind chill values will become calm for most of the day which will help make the cold a little more bearable to deal with.

WARMER TO START NEXT WEEK: The polar high that has been giving us very chilly weather this weekend will make its way down to the south and east going into next week. In response southeasterly winds will bring warmer air into the area ending our brutal cold streak we have been in. Look for highs to reach the mid 50s on Monday with rain chances returning for Tuesday.