Cold overnight, with sunshine to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front passed this weekend, cool, breezy conditions for Sunday night will give way to a pleasant, dry start to the week!

TONIGHT: Chilly temperatures are in store before sunrise, with a low in the mid-30s. Grab an extra layer for your Monday morning commute! It will be breezy overnight with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Lingering cloud cover is expected to gradually clear, and some patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

TOMORROW: With the official start to Spring on March 20th, temperatures are right on par! The high will be in the lower to mid-60, with full sunshine and dry conditions! The overnight low will remain on the cooler side, yet seasonable, in the lower 40s.

EARLY WEEK: Dry conditions are expected through the start of the week, with the next rain chance returning Wednesday evening. Continued sunny conditions will give way to a high in the mid-70s by Tuesday, with lows in the lower 50s. Enjoy the mild, spring-like conditions before rain chances return mid-week.