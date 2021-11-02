Cold, rainy weather likely by Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures begin to trend below average for the next several days with rain becoming likely Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with any morning rain dissipating before lunch. Daytime highs will reach the 60s for the Golden Triangle and hold in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees to the north.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds hang tough, and expect occasional showers through the day…especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady in the 40s all day, and with a north breeze at times, it will be quite the dreary day!

THURSDAY: Showers stay possible in the morning hours, but partial clearing in the afternoon should help temperatures rise back into the 50s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will likely start in the upper 30s with patchy frost possible. Expect a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and more seasonal weather is expected for the first weekend of November. Expect a good supply of sunshine each day with highs in the mid 60s.