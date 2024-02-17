Cold Saturday, warming trend for next week

Cold and dry weather continues for the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front pushed through last night, temperatures will be much colder through the weekend. Warmer and drier weather is ahead for next week.

TODAY & TONIGHT: Temperatures dropped 20 degrees thanks to that cold front! We will be warming up only into the mid 40s today, reaching a high of 46 in the afternoon. Even though we are on the colder side, conditions will be nice as clouds start to clear throughout the day. Winds are breezy, ranging from 5-10 mph with gusts of 15-20 mph out of the North. Clear sky for tonight with temperatures dipping down below freezing.

TOMORROW: The weather looks to be pretty mild tomorrow with temperatures in the low 5os across the area. It will be mostly clear and dry for your Sunday!

NEXT WEEK: Once the cold weather passes, we are headed into a warming trend for next week! Temps will begin to climb out of the 50s and into the mid 60s by midweek. We will stay dry for the beginning of the work week, but rain returns ahead of another front Thursday night.