Cold spell coming to an end

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chilly weather sticks around for one more day before warmer takes hold.

TUESDAY: Persistent clouds & some snow cover in north MS will likely keep temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees through the day. Sunshine elsewhere should boost temperatures into the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: One last sub-freezing start! Temperatures will begin the day near 30 degrees but rise into the 60s by afternoon with plenty of sun.

THURSDAY: Clouds steadily increase thanks to persistent southerly breezes. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with spotty showers possible thanks to moisture increasing.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain remains likely at times through the day, heavy in spots. Some rumbles are possible, but no severe weather is currently anticipated.

WEEKEND: Another round of scattered rain is possible on the first half of New Year’s Eve Saturday. Highs will stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees! New Year’s Day looks quite mild and dry as highs stay in the upper 60s.