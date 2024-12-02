Cold start to new December work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another surge of frigid, cold air is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Temperatures will moderate by mid-week with some rain chances.

MONDAY: Expect a good deal of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 50s as yet another weak front passes through the region.

MONDAY NIGHT: Most will stay dry, but there remains a chance of flurries or a quick burst of light snow in extreme northeastern MS into northern Alabama (Burnsville, Iuka, Corinth, Red Bay, AL, etc) after sunset. A weak clipper system will zip through the region, and there’s just enough moisture to get our attention. This is not a big deal or travel headache, but a road less-traveled or two could become a little slick (assuming anything falls!) as temperatures plummet. Lows will drop into the 20s area-wide regardless of any precip.

MID-WEEK: Another surge of cold air! Highs will remain in the 40s Tuesday as strong high pressure builds in from the northwest. Lows will drop into the lower 20s Tuesday night – another hard freeze. Wednesday, we’ll recover into the 50s with sun early. Clouds build in Wednesday evening as rain becomes likely into early Thursday. Another glancing shot of high pressure will drop temps below freezing Thursday night into early Friday.