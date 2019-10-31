Showers and storms will continue through the morning hours, but will slowly fade off through the day. Most of us should be dry as we get past lunchtime as colder air starts to rush in. Sunny skies will return for the end of the week and into the weekend, but colder air will stick around for the next few days.

THURSDAY: Rain will clear the area by lunchtime and we should see a few peeks of sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the day with much of the area dipping into the 40s by lunchtime. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest, gusting from 15 to 20 mph at times.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will be into the 30s by 8pm, making for some cold trick-or-treating. Fortunately, it looks like we’ll be dry this evening with just a few clouds overhead. Winds will start to calm a bit, but could still gust up to 10 mph at times. Many areas will see their first freeze tonight with lows just below 32 across the area.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Nice weather will return to the area with a mix of sun and clouds to end the week and get us through the weekend. We’ll still be on the chilly side with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and morning lows below freezing for many spots. No rain is expected through Monday.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Clouds will build through the middle of the week as rain chances increase slightly. As of now, we’ll stick with a 20% chance for both days, but that could increase as we get closer to that time.

