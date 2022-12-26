Cold weather continues, warmer weather arrives later this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay below average to begin the final week of December. Warmer weather and rain chances build back in late week.

MONDAY: Clouds will thicken up through the day today as highs stay in the 30s to lower 40s. Occasional snow show showers are possible in far northern MS where a winter weather advisory remains in effect. Accumulations should remain relatively minor and generally focused in TN.

TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs staying in the 40s.

REST OF WEEK: Warmer weather is the story! Highs will bounce back into the 60s Wednesday as southerly breezes develop. A few showers become possible on Thursday as moisture continues to build. More widespread rain is expected Friday as highs stay in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and a few rumbles stick around Saturday, but a first look at New Year’s Day reveals mild and dry weather.