Cold week ahead, next system Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A seriously cold start to the week, with wind chills in the low 20s and teens expected today and tonight.

TODAY: Winds will be ripping from the northwest, ushering in some biting cold conditions. Gusts up to 30 mph are expected. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s under a cloudy sky. It will feel like the mid to low 20s all day.

TONIGHT: Clouds should stick through the night, with lows in the mid to low 20s. The wind will come more from the north, still gusting to 25 mph. That’s a recipe for dangerously cold wind chills, and expect them to be in the teens as you head out Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: The clouds will break, and the sun will come back. It won’t warm us up much, with highs around 40 expected. Winds will relax, but still come from the north at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be in the low 30s with colder wind chills in the morning and after sunset.

AHEAD: Keeping an eye out on Thursday night and through the day Friday for the next system. There is the possibility of wintry precipitation in the area. Specifics are still a couple days away, and I know that may drive you nuts, but its to early to say who will get what in regards to snow/sleet/rain. In general, the best odds for snow are in our northern areas while the best odds for just cold rain are in southern areas.