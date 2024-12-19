Colder air returns to end the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After several warm days this week, temperatures will trend below average to round out the week and weekend.

THURSDAY: Stubborn clouds will linger for some, but others will enjoy a good deal of sunshine most of the day. As a result, temperatures may range from the 40s to 50s across the region.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds will continue as overnight lows drop into the 30s. Most areas should stay above freezing.

FRIDAY: A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives via another cold frontal passage during the morning. Winds will substantially increase, gusting to 25+ mph at times most of the day. Temperatures may briefly reach the low 50s before falling into the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Cold air makes its presence known! Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning will easily dip into the 20s. Saturday looks coldest in the 40s for highs, with Sunday moderating back to the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Another warming trend! Highs bounce back to the 60s by Christmas Eve & Christmas Day as rain chances return. In fact, temperatures are likely to stay above average through the end of the year.