Colder air returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend below average over the next several days. A Christmas week warm-up is on the way!

FRIDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s ahead of another cold front. This front will only bring an increase in wind gusts (25+ mph) by early afternoon, with the “warmest” part of the day occurring between 11a-2p.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect a fairly rapid decrease in temperature after sunset as overnight lows plunge into the 20s.

WEEKEND: Sunny, chilly weather Saturday with highs in the 40s. Saturday night gets colder with lows in the middle 20s. We’ll keep the sunshine Sunday as highs return to the lower 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Mostly sunny and milder weather returns Monday, so any pre-Christmas travel across the Southeast looks nice! Clouds begin to increase Christmas Eve, and it now looks most of the day should be dry. Rain is likely to overspread the region by Christmas Day, and unfortunately last a good portion of the day. Temperatures will also reach the 60s each afternoon. There is some signal of more active, stormy weather moving in Fri-Sun of next weekend; we’ll keep you posted!