Colder than average temperatures continue though the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Much colder air arrived this morning, and temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. Lows in the low-20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny by the late afternoon. Below average temperatures continue with highs in the upper-30s. North wind 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the low-20s. North wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Much colder air will continue across the region. Our next chance of rain arrives sometime at the beginning of next week, with heavy rain once again possible. This looks like just a rain event though without any threat of severe or winter weather.