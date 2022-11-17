COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Most of the cloud coverage has cleared out, leaving clear and sunny conditions the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures are continuing to stay cold until next week.

THURSDAY: The heavy cloud coverage has finally cleared out. That is going to bring good news for our Thursday, as today is the coldest day of the week. High temperatures are only reaching the middle 40s. If you are outside, make sure to find a sunny spot to stand in. Layer up otherwise today!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Sky conditions are going to remain mostly clear to clear overnight. This will allow overnight low temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures return to the lower 50s. Sky conditions remain clear to mostly clear, with a 0% chance for rain showers. Overnight lows fall again into the upper 20s. It is going to be a cold night for high school football. Wear lots of layers and maybe go buy those hand warming pockets!

WEEKEND: The high temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sky conditions will continue to be mostly clear and with lots of sun shining. The low temperatures will keep falling into the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: There is a slight warm up heading our way. Temperatures are potentially heading back into the 60s, with low temperatures only falling into the 50s by Wednesday.