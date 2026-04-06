Coleman’s Bar & Bistro officially opens in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – The city of West Point is making sure to add more options to eat and vibe for tourists.

There was a grand opening for a new restaurant called Coleman’s Bar & Bistro.

This new restaurant is near downtown and is a place for tourists to come eat food and have signature drinks.

Mayor Rod Bobo is a co-owner of the restaurant, and he says he wanted to add a spot for sit-down dining to resonate with the community.

The ribbon cutting also provided free food and drink for all attendees.

“It was the vision we had, and the decision to open it wasn’t made haphazardly; it was based on some very real data that we analyzed. We took the data, saw the need was there, and put the whole product together,” said Rod.

“We really tried to create something aesthetically pleasing. Women love flowers and things that hang from the ceiling, really cute drinks, so I just want you to come and enjoy yourself and have a great time,” said Co-owner Robin Brown.

The West Point restaurant is now already welcoming customers.

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