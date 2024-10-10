Colin Stough set to host fundraising concert in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) -Country music star, Colin Stough is headed back to his roots this weekend.

Stough is set to perform at a benefit concert Saturday, October 12 in Amory to raise money for Hurricane Helene victims.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the event will be cash only. Stough said there will also be a tip jar accepting donations.

The singer has a goal to raise $50,000 to $70,000 through the event.

“The one thing I try to prove to everybody is I don’t do this stuff for the paycheck or for anything. I do this for a message and a memory. You know what I’m saying? Just to looking back and say that I went and done that. I played at my hometown and we raised x amount of money for hurricane victims. I’m just doing stuff to really look forward to telling my kids one day. That’s the only reason I do it. If I didn’t love it, I wouldn’t do it, ” said Colin.

The event will be held at Frisco Park in Amory.

Entertainment is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

