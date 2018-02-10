College Republican “freedom rally” leads to several arrests

- Advertisement -

SEATTLE — Five people were arrested and several fights broke out Saturday at a “freedom rally” hosted by the College Republicans group University of Washington. The rally was met by a large group of counter-protesters, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports.

College Republicans invited the Vancouver, Washington, based right-wing group Patriot Prayer to speak in Red Square for a “freedom rally.”

No officers were injured. Seattle police said they assisted in providing security.

Seattle Police did not advise @UW in this matter, but did respond to their request for assistance in the spirit of partnership and support. #uwprotest https://t.co/DNuq0OpLYv — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 11, 2018

Before the fight broke out, officers kept the two opposing side apart.

KIRO-TV reports video from the event showed a protester lighting an American flag on fire while protesters chanted “no justice, no peace.”

University officials were worried about the potential for violence the rally could bring, and the president had warned students to avoid the square. UW officials said Friday in a statement that they were “taking precautions to ensure the Patriot Prayer event unfolds as peacefully as possible.”

UW tweeted Saturday that as a university, they have “free speech obligations” and the threat to safety would be greater if the event was canceled.

As a public univ., we have free speech obligations. This includes for groups invited by recognized student organizations, like College Republicans and their invitation to Patriot Prayer. Out of abundance of caution, organizers of other campus events chose to cancel/postpone. — U. of Washington (@UW) February 10, 2018

UW was blocked from charging the school’s Republicans group a $17,000 security fee ahead of a “freedom rally” Saturday, a federal judge ruled Friday.