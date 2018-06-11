College World Series Schedule Set

OMAHA, Neb. (WCBI) — An epic weekend of Super Regional baseball is in the books, as the eight teams remaining will compete for a national championship in Omaha starting Saturday.

College World Series Schedule



Saturday, game one: #6 North Carolina vs. #3 Oregon State – 2 PM CT (ESPN)

Saturday, game two: Mississippi State vs. Washington – 7 PM CT (ESPN)

Sunday, game three: #5 Arkansas vs. #13 Texas – 1 PM (ESPN)

Sunday, game four: #1 Florida vs. #9 Texas Tech

The losers of Saturday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 18 on ESPN, while Saturday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 18 on ESPN.

The losers of Sunday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 19 on ESPN. Sunday’s winners will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 25.

The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 26 with the game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, June 27.

All three of the finals games will air on ESPN.