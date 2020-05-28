Collums Returns To Coach Smithville Football

By
Tom Eble
-
0

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Smithville high school football will welcome back a familiar face to lead the football program.

Chad Collums has been hired as head coach. Collums coached Seminoles football from 2014 through 2016, posting a 32-9 record and back-to-back trips to the North Half championship.

- Advertisement -

Collums left in 2017 to become the head coach of Raleigh high school.

Report a Typo
SHARE