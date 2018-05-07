LONGMONT, Colo. – Police in Longmont, Colo. say they no longer believe a woman who went missing after going out with friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is alive, reports CBS Denver. Detectives say they have identified a person of interest in the case.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen early in the morning on March 18, after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

CBS Denver reported in March that just before she went missing, Gutierrez-Garcia was allegedly seen on her cellphone in a parking lot behind a Longmont bar named 3’s.

Her friends told police they didn’t know who she was speaking with, but she told them she would be getting a ride home from someone.

Police searched a lake in Longmont shortly after her disappearance, but were unable to find any evidence leading to her location.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information in the case.

Anyone with tips that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call (303) 774-3700 or email policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.