Colorado gets first snow of the season

While Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, it’s not actually fall yet — but in Colorado, the mountains appear to have jumped straight into winter.

A late-summer cold front Wednesday night was expected to bring thunderstorms and a light dusting of snow to mountains areas above 10,000 feet, CBS Denver reported. And sure enough, on Thursday, some Coloradans did wake up to snow, but only ones who were up high enough. Snow was spotted at Arapaho Basin, which shared photos of the delicate dusting.

- Advertisement -

The nearby Keystone Resort also posted photos of the snow they received — enough to make tiny snowmen.

Snow salutations! Our first snow of the year today ❄️🥳❄️ Happy to see frosty waking up from his long summer’s nap 🎉 #KeystoneKickoff #SeizeTheSeason pic.twitter.com/kL71XPZ9io — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) September 12, 2019

Accuweather also shared a live view of Vail Pass as snow fell on the roadways there. While this early snow is the first of the season in Colorado, it’s not the first U.S. location to get snow.

Trending News

The same storm first passed over Utah’s Uinta mountains, dropping snow on its highest peaks. People in Bald Mountain Pass near Salt Lake City woke up to a covering of snow just after sunrise on Tuesday, CBS Denver reports.

Utah got a dusting of snow first, before the first storm of the season made its way to Colorado. UDOT