Columbia Industries has ribbon cutting for newly renovated facility

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbia Industries and the Golden Triangle Development LINK hosted a ribbon cutting for Columbia Industries’ state-of-art facility.

The family-owned company specializes in heavy steel customization and fabrication.

The newly renovated facility will allow manufacturing equipment used in aerospace, shipyard, oil & gas, power generation, and waste & recycling industries.

Over 60 jobs created with an average salary of $45,000 will accompany.

Both Columbia Industries CEO and President explain why they chose the city of Starkville for their expansion.

“Starkville was a location that fit us as a company for shipping. It also fits us with regard to employee counts. We knew we could get quality employees here. And it allows us to grow,” said CEO Nathan Georges.

“Due to the number of people we’re hiring, if we hit our revenue plans, we’re probably looking at adding 100 hundred jobs within the next five years. So we start out slow. We add more. These jobs are as white-collar as they are blue-collar,” said President Thomas Moss.

The company said it plans to partner with local colleges and universities in the Golden Triangle to hire graduates in the future.

