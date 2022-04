Columbus administrator to be Superintendent in Greenville

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus schools administrator is taking a new job in the Mississippi Delta.

Dr. Glenn Joseph Dedeaux is the new superintendent for the Greenville Public School District.

Dedeaux’s LinkedIn page shows he’s been with the Columbus Municipal School District for two years.

Prior to that, he was a deputy superintendent in Greenville.

Dedeaux starts his new job on July first.