Columbus Air Force Base pays tribute to father-son duo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Air Force Base pays tribute to a father-son duo who began their careers there.

At a special ceremony today, Timeline Road was renamed Holmes Drive.

The new title honors Retired Air Force General Mike “Mobile” Holmes and his son, the late Captain Wade “Stab” Holmes.

General Holmes began his career as a student pilot at Columbus in 1981. He would go on to log more than 4,000 hours flying F-15s.

He returned to CAFB to serve as Commander of the 14th Operations Group from 2002 to 2004.

The younger Holmes did his pilot training in Columbus from 2016 to 2017. He went on to fly F-16s and serve as an instructor with the DC National Guard, flying 1,000 hours, including 200 combat hours.

Captain Holmes passed away last May after battling cancer.

Today’s guest speaker, retired Major General Jack Catton, said the Holmes represent the family spirit of the Air Force.

“You know we have a really tight community. General Holmes and I are both in the F-15 community; we’ve flown at all the same bases. We’ve just known each other for the better part of 40 years. I watched him and Sara have their kids. I know their kids, very proud of Stab; yeah, they’re special to me, and I was honored to speak on their behalf,” said US. Air Force Major General Jack Catton.

General Holmes is also the former Commander of the Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

