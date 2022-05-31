Columbus and Lowndes Co. leaders working together to address issues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City leaders approach Lowndes County Supervisors about joining forces to address water, sewage, and drainage issues affecting the city.

Mayor Keith Gaskin and Chief Operating Officer Jammie Garrett spoke to supervisors about possibly sharing costs and working on some of the projects that the city has planned.

Earlier this year, the City Council got a report from a consulting firm on projects that could be funded with ARPA money. The main challenge is there are more projects than money.

In March, leaders from both bodies met to discuss the issue, but the city has not requested a set amount that they would like the County to chip in.

Supervisors have been supporting some projects in Columbus but would like the city to come up with some specifics.

“If you look at what we’ve already considered, in the city, there’s a fair amount of non-profit organizations that we plan to support that all reside within the city limits. There’s a Columbus Light and Water request that we’re looking at and considering. There’s the blighted housing projects that we’ve been looking at. I say ‘housing projects’, blighted housing issue that we’re looking at in the city that is a joint effort to do with crime. So, we are supportive of ARPA funds being spent as of now,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The two groups are planning another joint work session to get a jumping-off point for further discussions.