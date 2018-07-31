Columbus and Lowndes County still working on bill for tax collections

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus and Lowndes County are still trying to hammer out a bill for tax collections.

At its morning meeting, the board of supervisors told Tax Assessor Greg Andrews and County Attorney Tim Hudson to meet with city attorney Jeff Turnage.

Andrews believes the county could keep the current $120,000 fee for property taxes and raise the car tag fee to five percent.

The current car tag fee is two percent of all collections.

However, no one has agreed to that deal.

Right now, the county collects property and license plate taxes for the city.

The city pays for the service but the county wants to raise the rate, which hasn’t changed in about 10 years.